Chiefs youngster Shabalala told to pull up his socks

"I know a lot of people think Chiefs don’t give these young players advice , but they do," said a source;.

Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala has been told to pick up his socks and take his career seriously, a source at the club has revealed.



According to a source, Shabalala, who has been with Amakhosi seniors for the last two years, has not lived up to expectations, and there are concerns that he is not working hard to maintain his performances from the Chiefs juniors.



The Soweto-born player is seen as the next big gem to come out of the Chiefs development ranks, but he seems to be struggling.



“Mdu is a top player. If you’ve ever seen him play in the development team you would agree with me. That is why he was promoted to the first team, he is very talented, and he was hungrier than now,” said a source.

“He is so relaxed, and it’s a pity because once his contract ends he will just end up like Emmanuel Letlotlo. I know a lot of people think Chiefs don’t give these players advice, but they do. Mdu just needs to work hard and when he is given an opportunity to play he must show that he deserves it.”