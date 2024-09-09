Mgosi

Chiefs still pushing for Velebayi

Phakaaathi previously reported that Amakhosi would up their offer after the Urban Warriors rejected their first written proposal for the 21-year-old prospect.

Asanele Velebayi of Cape Town Spurs has is challenged by Christian Saile of Kaizer Chiefs (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs are still working hard behind the scenes to get the Asanele Velebayi deal over the line.  Cape Town Spurs have reportedly put a R12 million price tag on Velebayi’s head, with numerous clubs also circling around for his signature.

Phakaaathi previously reported that Amakhosi would up their offer after the Urban Warriors rejected their first written proposal for the 21-year-old prospect. According to information reaching the Mgosi squad, Chiefs will tempt Spurs into selling with an improved offer. 

ALSO READ: How could Kaizer Chiefs line up in Premiership opener?

Both clubs enjoy a cordial relationship following the sale of versatile defender Rushin Dortley to Chiefs ahead of the new season. Although they won’t pay over the odds for Velebayi, Chiefs are hopeful of finding common ground with Spurs for the exciting winger.

Spurs have the bargaining power after other unnamed PSL clubs enquired about Velebayi. What could work in Chiefs’ favour is that Velebayi has his heart set on a move to the Soweto giants, but both clubs have to agree on a transfer fee first. 

ALSO READ: Have Kaizer Chiefs given up on Stellies’ Basadien?

Velebayi was one of the shining lights for Spurs last season despite their relegation to the Motsepe Foundation Championship. He featured in 23 league matches and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed. 

