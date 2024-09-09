How could Kaizer Chiefs line up in Premiership opener?

Amakhosi have made a raft of new signings, and more may arrive before Saturday's game.

Nasreddine Nabi’s first competitive Kaizer Chiefs team will be fascinating to see. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The start of the Betway Premiership season is upon us. One of the most fascinating questions is just how Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs will line up in Saturday’s clash with Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium.

We have had a chance to see Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Stellenbosch FC, and many more in action this campaign. Chiefs are a closed book, having failed to qualify for the season-opening MTN8.

On top of this, Amakhosi have made a raft of new signings. More may arrive before Saturday’s game.

Chiefs’ pre-season secrecy

Chiefs’ pre-season camp in Turkey was shrouded in secrecy. The only real public viewing of Nabi’s Chiefs was a 4-0 humbling by Young Africans in the Toyota Cup at the end of July.

A month-and-a-half has gone by for Nabi to get his team ready for the new campaign. The team that takes the field on Saturday could be unrecognisable.

Chiefs missed out on high profile targets like Elias Mokwana and Khanyisa Mayo. But Amakhosi management have been busy in the market backing their new manager.

Rwandan goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari, brought in from TS Galaxy, looks likely to be first choice between the poles. Rushwin Dortley, currently with Bafana Bafana, is surely set to step into the centre of defence.

Angolan signing Ignacio Michel could even join him in a brand new central defensive pairing.

Chiefs will have an entirely new back four if Bongani Sam and Bradley Cross are Nabi’s full backs.

Blom’s Chiefs Premiership experience

Njabulo Blom has been brought back on loan from the USA to shore up the centre of midfield. Blom brings with him plenty of Betway Premiership experience.

It may well be that Nabi gives some of his new signings time to adapt to his training methods, especially late arrivals like Cross and Blom. That means we could see plenty of Chiefs players from last season in the team that starts on Saturday.

Nabi will certainly have to turn, for now, to what he had on his arrival at Chiefs in the attacking department. Amakhosi fans will have to hope he can get the best out of Ranga Chivaviro, Christian Saile and Ashley Du Preez.

Perhaps this is also the season where attacking midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi’s immense potential will also be realised.

Whoever Nabi picks against Gallants, it promises to be a fascinating watch.