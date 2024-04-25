Did recent poor performances lead to Sundowns’ media snub?

Mamelodi Sundowns and head coach Rulani Mokwena are bidding to win the Tshwane giants a second star this season. Picture: Mehrez Toujani/BackpagePix

There was consternation in the South African football media on Wednesday as Mamelodi Sundowns failed to send out players for scheduled media interviews at Choorklop ahead of Friday’s Caf Champions League semifinal, second leg against Esperance.

Journalists staged a walkout when players were over an hour late in coming out to speak to the press.

Phakaaathi understands that Sundowns’ players were locked in a meeting doing video analysis ahead Friday’s game against Esperance at Loftus, where they are looking to overcome a 1-0 deficit from the first leg.

The Mgosi Squad has heard that Sundowns’ bosses, including sporting director Flemming Berg, are not happy with the side’s recent displays, including a scrappy performance over two legs as they were slightly fortunate to get past Yanga SC on penalties in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Champions League focus

With Sundowns cruising to a 7th straight DStv Premiership title, all the focus this season is really on the Champions League, and Sundowns bosses’ were also said to be disappointed by the side’s performance in the first leg in Tunis.

Sundowns, for all their success domestically, have only won one Champions League, in 2016, and Masandawana are likely to have to perform far better on Friday if they are to reach this year’s final.

Could it be that pressure from management for the players to put all their focus on Friday’s game is what caused the media snub at Choorklop?