Herdman hails Mailula after first goal for Toronto

Mailula scored the second goal in Toronto's 5-0 demolition of Simcoe County Rovers.

Toronto FC coach John Herdman was full of praise for Cassius Mailula after the Bafana Bafana forward scored his first goal for the Major League Soccer club.



Mailula, who was making his first start for Toronto, scored the second goal in Toronto’s 5-0 demolition of Simcoe County Rovers in the Voyageurs Cup [Canadian Championship Cup] on Wednesday night.



“I’m really happy that he (Mailula) got his goal, he’s been really patient through the pre-season and the season,” said Herdsman during a post-match conference.



“When there’s one game a week and you’ve players like Osario, Insigne, Bernardeschi that play at the top of the box or so in those forward areas, it’s very difficult for Cassius to get game time and minutes.



Cassius has a chance for more starts



“And again, I think he is a young player. He’s coming from the league in South Africa where it’s very different, the style, the standard is very different and he is still trying to adapt to life here in MLS.



“So, every week, he keeps his head down, he works hard, and he always has a positive outlook. I think players like that they build resilience through MLS.



“This season might not be his season, might be, but if he can keep doing what he is doing which staying focused he’s got a chance.”