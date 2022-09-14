Eymael favourite to land Chippa United job

Mgosi Squad

Controversial former Free State Stars and Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael has again emerged as a favourite to land the Chippa United coaching post.



The Belgian mentor has previously been hired twice by the club but had to be let go after a public outcry over his appointment.



This was because Eymael had faced allegations of racism in Tanzania where he allegedly referred to supporters as monkeys. But now that Eymael has been cleared by Safa to be able to work in South Africa again, Chippa are said to be considering him again.



“Maybe he is the man destined to be Chippa’s Alex Ferguson,” said a source, jokingly revealing the news to Phakaaathi at the weekend.



“I believe the chairman has always wanted to work with him for his compact, yet attacking football. Eymael likes punching above his weight and (Chippa) Mpengesi likes that.



“His name has been doing the rounds for a while now. He is the one who was set to be made Kurt’s (Lentjies) mentor before the fallout,” added the source.



But another candidate has been forwarded to Mpengesi who evidentially has a much better reputation than Eymael, another source has claimed.