Chippa’s near heart-attacks are what cost Klate his job 

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Chippa United owner and chairman Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi has revealed that Daine Klate’s cowardly approach almost gave him heart-attacks and hence he was relieved of his coaching duties.

ALSO READ: No rest for Pirates players during Fifa break

Klate was uninstalled as coach of Chippa last week following a 1-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in a DStv Premiership match.

While the scoreline was thin, Mpengesi says it was an embarrassing loss because his team never came out to play but were happy to play dead and hope Sundowns do not strike.

After Klate’s removal, the Chilli Boys went on and beat AmaZulu 2-1 away in Durban and Mpengesi was happy with the performance.

“Even if we hadn’t won against AmaZulu, I would have been happy because the performance was very positive,” said Mpengesi on SAfm on Monday night.

“It was far better than the humiliation against Sundowns where we sat back and closed shop for 90 minutes and disappointed our 30 000 supporters,” added the controversial club owner.

“Chippa is known to play good positive football from the days of Dan Malesela, Tebogo Moloi… The football we were playing lately under Klate and Gavin Hunt was negative.

“It was embarrassing. We were sitting there having heart attacks the whole game against Sundowns.

“That’s why after the Sundowns game I went to the dressing room and did something I’ve never done before.

“I told them (the team) that, ‘I’m not happy with the football, that’s not how we play at Chippa’. I had to make a decision and look at the change against AmaZulu. I’m glad it’s paid off.”

Mpengesi however exonerated Klate, saying he is young and it was a learning curve for him. He said the former Bafana Bafana winger would be redeployed in the team.

“Even against (Orlando) Pirates we were fortunate, it was just that one set piece and we scored. But the other game we started with 8 defenders.

“Some people say why don’t you blame players, but the coach also has a big influence on how the team plays. We still haven’t won at home

“Klate is still a young coach and the pressure was too much especially with the defeats. He’s still part of the club, he hasn’t been fired.

“I know I said I would give Klate 10 games but I could see we were not going anywhere and had to make the decision.

“Even after 10 games I was going to make this decision. This project was too big for him,” added Mpengesi.