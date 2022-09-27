DStv Diski Challenge wrap: Chiefs poor start continues

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Things don’t seem to be going well for Kaizer Chiefs reserves in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) this season, with the team having went three games without a win since the start of the new season.

Chiefs have recorded two losses and one draw in their last three games, with a winless streak putting them down to 14th place on the Diski Challenge standings.

In their recent match, the young Amakhosi found it hard to get a win against Chippa United, with the side having to fight their way back to the match to settle for a 1-1 draw after Chippa had scored first, but Chiefs managed to get an equaliser through captain Mduduzi Shabalala.

Meanwhile, former champions Mamelodi Sundowns reserves jumped to second spot on the DDC standings after their 3-1 over TS Galaxy at the Lucas Moripe Stadium last weekend, but coach Surprise Moriri was not impressed with the team’s play.

Sundowns had a positive start into the match, with the young Brazilians taking a 2-0 lead, but they let Galaxy back into the game.

“It was a very important victory for us, but also, if you can look at how we played one cannot be happy, especially after scoring two goals. Before that everything was okay, then we scored two goals and rested a little a bit and we made things difficult for ourselves,” Moriri told SuperSport TV after the match.

“We put ourselves under pressure and played too many back passes and sometimes we dropped too deep when we were defending and allowed them to play balls into the box.”

Weekend results:



Saturday

TS Galaxy 1, Mamelodi Sundowns 3

Orlando Pirates 0, Cape Town City 2

Stellenbosch FC 3, Richards Bay 0

Royal AM 0, AmaZulu FC 1

Golden Arrows 1, Marumo Gallants 1



Sunday

Swallows FC 1, SuperSport United 0

Sekhukhune United 0, Maritzburg United 0