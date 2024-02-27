Former Kaizer Chiefs winger continues search for new club

Kgaogelo Sekgota is keeping fit in Johannesburg as he continues his search for a new club, Phakaaathi has learnt.



The former Kaizer Chiefs and Moroka Swallows winger is without a club after he was released by Stellenbosch FC earlier in February.

Sekgota joined Stellies at the start of the current season and made 17 appearances across all competitions, helping the team win the 2023 Carling Knockout.

But he was surprisingly released by Stellenbosch. Phakaaathi has since established that ill-dscipline was the reason why he was fired at Stellies.

A source told this website that Sekgota arrived at one of the Diski Challenge games reeking of alcohol and the club decided to let him go.

“They didn’t want to embarrass him by going the disciplinary route because the club would have been forced to reveal why they are taking that route, so both parties agreed that they must just quietly part ways,” said the source.



“I think he was frustrated that he was sent to the reserves, but he is not a bad boy. I think he was just frustrated. He remains a good player in my opinion,” added the source.

Sekgota started his professional career overseas playing for the likes of Stumbras in Lithuania and Vitoria Setubal of Portugal.

In South Africa, the 26-year-old winger has played for the now defunct Bidvest Wits, Swallows and Chiefs.