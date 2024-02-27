Johnson still believes in his Chiefs mission

'There must be a proper introspection on what we have to do going forward,' admitted the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson still believes he is building something at Amakhosi, but admits some serious reflection is required by the club to arrest nine barren years in the Premier Soccer League.

Chiefs have not won a single trophy since they captured the DStv Premiership at the end of the 2014/15 season, and their hopes for this campaign were all-but ended when they were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup by Motsepe Foundation Championship side Milford FC on Sunday.

Johnson has only been at Chiefs since November, and so can hardly be at fault for previous years of suffering, but this was an embarrassing loss to a Milford side battling to avoid relegation from the Championship.

“Do I have to take the years on my shoulders?” said Johnson, when asked about how to end the nine-year drought.

‘Proper introspection’

“I think as a technical group and a group of players, some have longer contracts than I do, there must be a proper introspection on what we have to do going forward to make it a better season, and to finish the season on a high, so we can show the public and the media what we are doing to change.

“I think the last few games we have played a bit different, I don’t know, and that we are building.”

Finishing as high as possible in the DStv Premiership is the only real ambition left for Chiefs this season, and they are unbeaten in their last five league matches, though the last two have ended in draws against Sekhukhune United and Royal AM.

Chiefs’ next Premiership match comes on Saturday against a side in even more of a mess than them – Soweto rivals Moroka Swallows.