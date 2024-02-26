Pirates midfielder set for contract extension

'There won’t be any changes to his old deal, just a contract renewal,' said a source.

Thabang Monare’s contract at Orlando Pirates is set for another renewal, with both parties happy to activate his one-year contract extension option, an insider in the Buccaneers camp has revealed.

Monare is in the last few months of his stay with the Buccaneers, with his current contract set to expire at the end of June.

The Bafana Bafana midfielder was offered a new contract in 2022, even though he had apparently been released by the club. Pirates later revealed that there was a miscommunication that led to Monare being counted among players released by the team.

Since then, the 34-year-old has become a consistent performer in Jose Riveiro’s squad, with his displays earning him a place in the Bafana Bafana squad at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

“Everything has been concluded in terms of a new contract for him (Monare). There has been talks with him since he came back from the AFCON. So far everything is sorted, he is happy to stay at the club and what is important is that the club also wants him to stay,” said the source.

“Another important thing is that coach Jose and the rest of the technical team want him to stay on at the club. There won’t be any changes to his old deal, just a contract renewal. Some players when they are at a position that he is at they tend to be offered salary cuts, but he is lucky because he will continue earning the salary that he is earning.”