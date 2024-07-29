Mgosi

29 Jul 2024

Former Sundowns defender inches closer to SuperSport deal

'Brian has been training with SuperSport for a couple of weeks now and it looks like they will sign him as a free agent,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Brian Onyango - Mamelodi Sundowns

Brian Onyango looks likely to sign for SuperSport United. Picture: Backpagepix

Brian Onyango looks set to sign for SuperSport United to bolster Gavin Hunt’s defence in the new Betway Premiership season. The versatile Kenyan international can play at both centre back and right back

United were left thin in the centre back position last season with injuries to Thulani Hlatshwayo and Siyanda Xulu. Onyango will give Gavin Hunt options at the back in what promises another challenging season.

Onyango has been training with Matsatsantsa a Pitori with the hopes of earning a contract following his exit from Mamelodi Sundowns where he struggled to break into the team. The towering defender made his name at Maritzburg United before a move to the Brazilians.

‘Good cover’

“Brian has been training with SuperSport for a couple of weeks now and it looks like they will sign him as a free agent,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.

“The coach likes him and he will definitely offer good cover in case of injuries because I expect Pogiso Sanoka to play alongside Tyson (Hlatshwayo). He’s also strong physically and he would be perfect for the kind of football they play.”

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Sibusiso Vilakazi is also training under the watchful eye of Hunt who coached him at Bidvest Wits. He parted ways with Sekhukhune United when his contract ended at the end of last season.

