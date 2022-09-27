How lucrative deals kept benchwarmers at Sundowns

Mgosi Squad

Phakaaathi has been led to believe that some players are finding it hard to leave Mamelodi Sundowns because of the lucrative deals that they signed when joining the team.

Last week, a mass clear-out was expected from Chloorkop, but in the end there was very little movement in the transfer window as their players are said to have not shown any interest in leaving, a source has revealed.

“Some players are no longer playing and the obvious thing is to walk away. The challenge is that a number of them have long term contracts with the club and they have already projected how much they will get at the end of the term,” said the source.

“The club will win trophies and the money is split among everyone whether playing or not and those are one of the factors that motivate some players to stay at Chloorkop,” the deepthroat added.