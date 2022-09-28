Steve Komphela’s advice to Safa

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has offered some advice to the South African Football Association (Safa), suggesting that the association should find a balance between the commercial and technical sides.

Safa has had Danny Jordaan as the president for close to a decade and there have been numerous calls for him to step down and allow a new generation of leaders to take over the baton.

Komphela, a former senior and junior national team coach, says if ever given the opportunity to lead Safa, he would have to evaluate if it aligns with his vision, it could be something he considers.

In a sit down with Talk Radio 702’s Clement Manyathela, Komphela described how he views leadership.

“Leadership is tricky in the sense that if you are desperate to lead and you are not capable of (leading), you are heading for self destruction,” said Komphela.

“A leader who understands what is required and a leader who comes in with a briefcase to solve problems. What is our problem? It is a football problem (that we have). Football is about the supporters who attend football matches. What do they need? You deal with that: What do the players need and how do you develop the game? You deal with it.”

He adds: “I could walk in at Safa with a briefcase that has technical solutions and someone somewhere with greater connections would be having a briefcase with commercial tools. For me to organize a match to go play in Ghana, I need to have a budget because if you don’t have the finances that are going to deal with the program, then you have a problem.

“Safa has to deal with the game because the game is going down. They have to make the right decision and we know that it starts with coaching, playing and then the rest will follow.”

The senior national team, meanwhile, comes at the back of two wins in friendlies against Sierra Leone and Botswana. Hugo Broos’ side beat the West Africans 4-0 before chiseling out a 1-0 win over neighboring country Botswana.