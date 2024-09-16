Is Samir Nurkovic moving back to Kaizer Chiefs?

"Kokota Piano" is a free agent after leaving TS Galaxy this month.

Samir Nurkovic wants to return to Kaizer Chiefs just over two years after leaving the club, Phaaakathi has learned.



The Serbian striker, who parted ways with Amakhosi at the end of the 2021/22 season after the club decided against renewing his contract, is a free agent after leaving TS Galaxy this month.



It is believed that Nurkovic asked the Rockets to terminate his contract and when the club refused, he decided to arrive late for preseason. That stunt is said to have infuriated Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi and coach Sead Ramovic and a decision was made to let him go.



ALSO READ: Nabi gives verdict on whether there will be more Chiefs signings



Having missed out on Iqraam Rayners, who joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC, and on the verge of failing to land Fiston Mayele of Pyramids FC in Egypt, Amakhosi are still looking for a prolific striker.

‘Nurkovic loves Chiefs’

A source has revealed that Nurkovic is keen to be reunited with Kaizer Chiefs.



“He still believes that he has unfinished business with Chiefs. He loves the club and their supporters. He would jump at an opportunity to play for Chiefs again,” a source told the Mgosi Squad.



Nurkovic first arrived in South Africa to join Chiefs in July 2019. He became an instant hit with Amakhosi fans after scoring goals for the club and they gave him the nickname “Kokota Piano”.



ALSO READ: Nabi professes love for Chiefs ‘big talent’ Vilakazi



After scoring 14 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions in the 2019/20 season, Nurkovic only managed to score just six the following season and only one goal in the 2021/22 season.



His final two seasons at Chiefs were also hampered by injuries especially the last one where he only managed to make 15 appearances in all competitions.