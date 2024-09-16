Nabi gives verdict on whether there will be more Chiefs signings

'For myself, I haven't accepted any proposition for new players,' Nabi told SABC Sport

Nasreddine Nabi says Kaizer Chiefs may not sign any more players. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi has suggested Amakhosi may not sign any more players before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Nabi fielded five of Chiefs’ new signings in their 2-1 Betway Premiership win over Marumo Gallants on Saturday. And they generally excelled with Gaston Sirino and Bradley Cross particularly impressive.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘I haven’t accepted any proposition’

Chiefs have been heavily linked with Polokwane City attacker Oswin Appollis, but it remains to be seen if they do make any additions before the window slams shut.

“For myself, I haven’t accepted any proposition for new players,” Nabi told SABC Sport after the match.

“I need to take my time because this is a big responsibility. I think all the new players that played today, congratulations to my committee for giving me this possibility … I think we have very, very good new players.”

Nabi was also rewarded for his faith in Chiefs’ youngsters on Saturday, with 20 year-old Mduduzi Shabalala netting Amakhosi’s equaliser, while 18 year-old Mfundo Vilakazi came off the bench to score a superb winner. Another substitute, the 20 year-old Wandile Duba, provided the cross from which Vilakazi struck.

“You need to focus on the game and you need to make the right decision at the right moment,” added Nabi.

“Sometimes maybe we take a risk because I changed in the 75th minute.”

Chiefs’ next league game is only on September 25, when they travel to Durban to face AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Malesela unimpressed

Gallants head coach Dan Malesela, meanwhile, was clearly upset with the performance of referee Masixole Bambiso, who sent off Joseph Malongoane shortly before Chiefs’ winner.

Bambiso decided that Malongoane was the last man when he brought down Duba as the Chiefs youngster surged through on goal.

“If you give Popo (Malongoane) a red card for an offence on the sides and there are two centre backs that are here, what are you saying?” Malesela told SABC Sport.

“Why do you say he’s the last man?”