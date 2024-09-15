Nabi professes love for Chiefs ‘big talent’ Vilakazi

'I love him so I need to protect him,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs’ Mfundo Vilakazi (centre) celebrates after putting his team 2-1 up on Saturday. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says he will do all he can to protect Amakhosi’s young match-winner Mfundo Vilakazi from the limelight after the 18 year-old’s spectacular goal earned Chiefs a 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants in their Betway Premiership opener at the Free State Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs’ Nabi – ‘I need to protect’ Vilakazi

“Vilakazi is a young boy, he has a big talent and I do protect him. I protect him from the media” Nabi told SuperSport TV after the match.

“He is a big talent …. I love him so I need to protect him.”

ALSO READ: Vilakazi wonder-goal seals Chiefs comeback

Vilakazi came off the bench in front of a packed crowd to net his first ever Premiership goal, finishing off a wonderful Amakhosi move with a sweet first-time left-footed shot into the bottom corner of the net in the 79th minute.

Sirino sparkles for Chiefs

Christopher Sithole’s goal had given Dan Malesela’s Gallants an early lead, but Chiefs were the more threatening side, with Gaston Sirino particularly impressive on his Chiefs debut.

Another Chiefs youngster, Mduduzi Shabalala, grabbed the equaliser with a fine finish off the underside of the bar.

“I think the (most important) thing about the game is three points. (Wth the) team spirit and winning attitude, the new players, I’m very happy. But I really have too much work,” added Nabi.

ALSO READ: Ribeiro stars in Sundowns win over Swallows

“Please give me time, lovely club, lovely fans, if you give me time I promise you I’ll be cooking for you … But I’m not very happy with too many things.”