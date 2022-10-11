Mathoho facing uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs

Mgosi Squad

Erick Mathoho is said to be facing an uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs, with the defender having been reduced to a spectator this season.



OPINION: Chiefs might have finally found their magic bullet in Bimenyimana



The 32-year-old defender, who joined Bloemfontein Celtic in 2012, is struggling to get game time at Amakhosi this season.



He has made just one appearance so far for Chiefs, coming on as a late substitute in the 2-1 win over SuperSport United last month.



According to a source, Mathoho could be let go by Chiefs in January.



“To be honest, there’s no place for Tower (Erick Mathoho) in the centre back position. If he is not released in January, he’ll definitely leave the club at the end of the season,” said the source.



Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane prefers Zitha Kwinika and Siyabonga Ngezana at the central defence position.



Zwane has also tried Edmilson Dove as a makeshift centre back in Ngezana and Kwinika’s absence and the Mozambican defender has excelled in that role, winning two Man-of-the-Match awards in the process.



Chiefs also have Njabulo Ngcobo and Austin Dube competing for the centre defence position and Ngcobo has been the preferred back-up player on the bench for Zwane this season.



Meanwhile, Dube, who is yet to make an appearance for Chiefs this season, is also said to be on his way out of Naturena.



Dube joined Chiefs from Richards Bay at the beginning of last season and made 17 appearances in all competitions.