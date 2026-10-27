Miguel Cardoso faces an uncertain future at Sundowns

Sundowns are believed to be considering rehiring Manqoba Mngqithi as a co-coach with Steve Komphela on an interim basis.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso is facing an uncertain future and is on the brink of dismissal following the club’s exit from the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians crashed out in the second preliminary round after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wiliete SC at Loftus Versfeld last Friday. The result saw the Angolan side progress on the away goals rule.

It was the first time since 2015 that Sundowns have failed to reach the group stages. And according to a source, the defeat did not sit well with the club management, and they are considering making coaching changes.

“The Champions League is a top priority at Sundowns, and for them not to even qualify for the group stage, especially as the defending champions, did not sit well with the management. They view this as a failure on Cardoso’s part, and they are going to meet on Monday to discuss his future,” said the source.

The source further stated that Sundowns are considering rehiring Manqoba Mngqithi as a co-coach with Steve Komphela on an interim basis until the end of the season.

Mngqithi, who was fired by Sundowns and replaced by Cardoso in December 2024, is available after parting ways with Young Africans of Tanzania last week.