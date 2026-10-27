Matthews: ‘It’s very difficult to get over what happened’

"We have to get over this feeling by winning a game and just continue to win from there," he said.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Tashreeq Matthews has urged his teammates to move on from their CAF Champions League disappointment and focus on their next assignment against Marumo Gallants.



The Brazilians return to Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday night to host Gallants in the last-16 round of the Carling Knockout. Sundowns were knocked out of the Champions League by Angola’s Wiliete SC on the away-goals rule last Friday at the same venue.



Matthews was speaking to the Sundowns media team ahead of the knockout clash. However, the Brazilians will have to be wary of a Gallants side that knocked them out on penalties at the same stage last season.



“We have to look forward to the next game. The next one is the most important one that we have. We have to overcome this and get back to winning ways,” he said.



“We have to get over this feeling by winning a game and just continue to win from there. I don’t think it will take it (CAF exit) away.



“But it will just make things feel a bit better than what they are. I don’t think it’s about revenge (against Gallants); we just have to go there and win against whichever team we play against.”

‘We have to continue’

Although Matthews admits to being crestfallen by their continental exit, he has cautioned against dwelling on the disappointment for too long, with several trophies still up for grabs this season.



Domestically, Sundowns still have the Betway Premiership, Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup to compete for. The Tshwane giants also have the CAF Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup on their agenda before the end of the year.



“I think after the Wiliete game, we have to reflect, but it’s also important that you take a step forward and continue,” he concluded.



“It’s very difficult to get over what happened, but at the end of the day, you have to take the step forward. You have to continue because there are more things to be won.



“Yes, that is the biggest trophy to win in Africa, but we still have a lot of trophies to look forward to winning.”