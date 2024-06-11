Ngoma thinking about hanging up his boots after season in wilderness

'He can tell that maybe his playing days are behind him,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Aubrey Ngoma is contemplating retirement after a season out in the wilderness. Ngoma has been clubless since parting ways with SuperSport United at the end of last season.



Phakaaathi has been made aware of the fact that the 34-year-old is already preparing for life beyond football, after missing out on competitive action for a whole season. Ngoma trained with his former team AmaTuks last season but wasn’t offered a deal by the Motsepe Foundation Championship side.



A source close to the player confirmed that the former Cape Town City winger is already thinking about his next move and becoming a coach is on the cards for the former speedy winger.

‘A good relationship’

“Aubrey, he’s already planning his next move because he can tell that maybe his playing days are behind him. Let’s be honest, he also didn’t get much game time at SuperSport,” the source confirmed.

“I know he started with his coaching and don’t be surprised to see him join Tuks as a junior coach because his experience will no doubt come in handy. He still has a good relationship with the club having started his career there.”

Ngoma came through the youth ranks at AmaTuks before moving to Orlando Pirates. However, it was at Cape Town City where he made a name for himself. He was named the PSL Midfielder of Season following an impressive showing for the Citizens in the 2016-2017 campaign while also scooping the Telkom Knockout Player of The Tournament Award.