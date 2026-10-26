Orlando Pirates set to appoint Ncikazi’s replacement

Ncikazi left Pirates last week and has since joined Golden Arrows as their new head coach.

Orlando Pirates will appoint Mxolisi Mngomezulu as the club’s new assistant coach following Mandla Ncikazi’s departure, Phakaaathi has learnt.

Ncikazi left the Buccaneers last week and has since joined Golden Arrows as their new head coach.

According to a source, Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has asked the club’s management to appoint Mngomezulu as his assistant.

“Ouaddou holds Mngomezulu in high regard. He recognises his work as a youth coach, and with Pirates having the youngest squad in the league, he believes he can help him. The management has acceded to his request, and Mngomezulu will be announced as the new Pirates assistant coach soon,” said the source.

Mngomezulu, who has been part of the first team setup as a performance analyst and talent scout, holds a CAF A Coaching Licence, which qualifies him for the technical bench during Pirates’ CAF Champions League campaign.

He is known for his work bridging junior development and the senior squad, having previously helped identify and promote young talent like Mohau Nkota, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Simphiwe Selepe.