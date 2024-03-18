Pirates eager to seal permanent Mbatha deal

Thalente Mbatha has been impressive for Pirates since signing on loan in the January transfer window. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates are keen on making Thalente Mbatha’s move to the Buccaneers permanent.

According to a Mgosi Squad informant, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his technical team have made a decision on the signing of Mbatha on a permanent deal just after a short time at the club.

Mbatha only joined Pirates on loan from SuperSport in January.

The coaches convinced Pirates management to work on a deal with SuperSport as soon as possible, and there have already been talks with the side from Pretoria.

‘He is a top player’

The 24-year-old Mbatha signed a six-month loan deal, with an option to buy.

“Everyone can see that Mbatha has been exceptional for Pirates, he is a top player with great qualities. He is a good sportsman with a great attitude and eagerness to learn. I think that’s what makes him stand out among his peers,” said a source.

“The club has started discussing his future with his parent club SuperSport United and a deal is close.”