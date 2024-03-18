Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Avatar photo

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

18 Mar 2024

02:21 pm

Pirates eager to seal permanent Mbatha deal

'The club has started discussing his future with his parent club SuperSport United,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Thalente Mbatha - Orlando Pirates

Thalente Mbatha has been impressive for Pirates since signing on loan in the January transfer window. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates are keen on making Thalente Mbatha’s move to the Buccaneers permanent.

According to a Mgosi Squad informant, Pirates coach Jose Riveiro and his technical team have made a decision on the signing of Mbatha on a permanent deal just after a short time at the club.

Mbatha only joined Pirates on loan from SuperSport in January.

The coaches convinced Pirates management to work on a deal with SuperSport as soon as possible, and there have already been talks with the side from Pretoria.

‘He is a top player’

The 24-year-old Mbatha signed a six-month loan deal, with an option to buy.

“Everyone can see that Mbatha has been exceptional for Pirates, he is a top player with great qualities. He is a good sportsman with a great attitude and eagerness to learn. I think that’s what makes him stand out among his peers,” said a source.

“The club has started discussing his future with his parent club SuperSport United and a deal is close.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Mgosi Nedbank Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) SuperSport United F.C.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Mgosi Kaizer Chiefs put misbehaving Peterson in his place
Local News ‘Rolex gang’ member killed in Sandton robbery
Elections WATCH: Ramaphosa calls for calm after 16 people injured in ANC-IFP clash
Crime Joshlin Smith: Police arrest another woman in connection with her disappearance
News Covert dealings: Airlink investigates after SAA allegedly lands competitor’s ‘highly sensitive info’

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe