Riveiro sings returning Pirate Mabasa’s praises

'We all know what Tshegofatso can do inside the box, his quality, and his timing in the air, he’s very complete,' said the Bucs coach.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has explained what he needs from his number nine at the club and says Tshegofatso Mabasa fits in very well.

Mabasa, who has been on two loan spells already, has returned to Pirates with a burning desire to prove himself as a serial goal-poacher.



Riveiro deemed the striker surplus to requirements last season, sending him on loan to Sekhukhune United, and just before the start of the season, Mabasa was sent on another loan spell at Moroka Swallows, where he spent half of the season before being recalled after scoring six goals for the Birds.

In the goals

The striker has continued with his goalscoring form, having already netted twice for the Sea Robbers in his last three appearances for the club.



“He (Mabasa) fits well into what we are looking for in his position. He is a striker that can help us to play better. We all know what Tshegofatso can do inside the box, his quality, and his timing in the air. He’s very complete,” said the Bucs mentor.



“But he is also improving playing far from the box and giving us a lot more. We don’t see the number nine as a player to finalise the action in the box and that’s it.”



“We need a player that can help us to play better, to play the football that we want to play, to be in contact with the ball and dominate the central lane of the field.

“We want a striker that can create spaces for our three number 10s.”

The Bucs coach added that all his forwards have a tough job to do at the club and it is good that he is getting goals.

“All of them (strikers) when they are on the field have a difficult job to do. And so far Tshego is doing well, it is good for him and the team because he’s finding the net, which is important for a number nine.”

All Mabasa’s goals came in the Nedbank Cup, having scored one in the 6-0 hammering of Crystal Lake FC, and a brace in the 4-0 rout of Hungry Lions this weekend to help the club saunter into the quarterfinals.

He has done well in the absence of Evidence Makgopa, who is still injured.