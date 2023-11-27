Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer » Mgosi

Avatar photo

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

27 Nov 2023

12:57 pm

Pirates midfielder Monare in big trouble after ball boy incident

'The club is considering taking further action for the kid,' said a source.

Pirates midfielder Monare said to be in big trouble after ball boy incident

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare. Picture:

Information coming out of KwaZulu-Natal is that Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare might be in further trouble after a ball-boy was allegedly slapped during the Buccaneers’ DStv Prtemiership clash with Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Riveiro was not expecting a draw against Richards Bay

Monare was sent-off for allegedly hitting a ball boy and arguing with the referee in the latter stages of the game, while warming-up in the Buccaneers 0-0 draw with the Natal Rich Boyz.

The sending-off of the veteran midfielder happened as he and another Pirates player, Sphepelo Baloni, were busy having a squabble with the ball-boy for wasting time, an incident which ended up seeing referee Jelly Chavani having to intervene and eventually send Monare off.

He didn’t play in the match and a medical team attended to the boy. According to a source, the Natal Rich Boyz didn’t like what transpired with their ball-boy and there might be further action taken should there be no proper apology to the kid.

‘Uncalled for’

“What happened was uncalled for, especially for a player of Monare’s calibre. He has been in the game for a very long time and to see him do that to that boy was just out of line from him. He is an experienced player, he is supposed to be a leader and should know better,” said the source.

“The club is considering taking further action for the kid. He was not good at all on Saturday and they want a proper apology from Monare for what he did. If he doesn’t do that, then there might be further action. But I want to see if there will also be action from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) because that behaviour was just unacceptable and puts the league into disrepute.”

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Orlando Pirates richards bay Thabang Monare

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Global report ranks South Africa among top 10 countries for crime
News Hey, Big Spender! Black Friday shopper blows R800k in one go…
South Africa Valentine’s Day killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole
Parliament ‘Where is the ubuntu?’ asks Mkhwebane as Hlophe, Motata’s removal recommended to National Assembly
News Outa and DA call for convictions as SIU releases damning report on SAA

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe