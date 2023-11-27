Pirates midfielder Monare in big trouble after ball boy incident

'The club is considering taking further action for the kid,' said a source.

Information coming out of KwaZulu-Natal is that Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare might be in further trouble after a ball-boy was allegedly slapped during the Buccaneers’ DStv Prtemiership clash with Richards Bay FC at King Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

Monare was sent-off for allegedly hitting a ball boy and arguing with the referee in the latter stages of the game, while warming-up in the Buccaneers 0-0 draw with the Natal Rich Boyz.

The sending-off of the veteran midfielder happened as he and another Pirates player, Sphepelo Baloni, were busy having a squabble with the ball-boy for wasting time, an incident which ended up seeing referee Jelly Chavani having to intervene and eventually send Monare off.

He didn’t play in the match and a medical team attended to the boy. According to a source, the Natal Rich Boyz didn’t like what transpired with their ball-boy and there might be further action taken should there be no proper apology to the kid.

‘Uncalled for’

“What happened was uncalled for, especially for a player of Monare’s calibre. He has been in the game for a very long time and to see him do that to that boy was just out of line from him. He is an experienced player, he is supposed to be a leader and should know better,” said the source.

“The club is considering taking further action for the kid. He was not good at all on Saturday and they want a proper apology from Monare for what he did. If he doesn’t do that, then there might be further action. But I want to see if there will also be action from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) because that behaviour was just unacceptable and puts the league into disrepute.”