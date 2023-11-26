Saile helps Chiefs sail past sluggish Swallows

Kaizer Chiefs scored an important and confidence building 1-0 win over Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Chiefs had last lost to the other Soweto side Orlando Pirates, and were looking for a comeback against Swallows who had looked a decent side in previous games.

Steve Komphela’s side, however, could not get going against Chiefs, struggling to string together decent passes and looking lethargic in attack.

Swallows, however, were first to show some threat when Gabadinho Mhango’s free-kick hit the post, eluding Bruce Bvuma in the sixth minute.

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo missed a golden opportunity, dragging a hurried shot wide near Swallows’ goal.

Swallows’ defensive errors persisted as they built from the back.

Chiefs almost paid for a defensive blunder, but Bvuma made a crucial close-range save in the 28th minute.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa’s long-range attempt missed wide as he aimed to catch Daniel Akpeyi off-guard.

Ngcobo’s precision pass in the 53rd minute set up Pule Mmodi for a one-on-one with the keeper. Despite Akpeyi’s excellence, Mmodi’s shot lacked the desired power.

Swallows had a free kick in a good area in the 75th minute, but second half substitute, Dumisani Zuma pulled his shot wide.

A few minutes after that incident, the Swallows bench were left fuming as they called for a penalty after Tshegofatso Mabasa was felled inside the box.

But referee Abongile Tom ignored the calls. And Chiefs went directly on a couter-attack after that, and almost got the goal.

And Chiefs finally broke the deadlock in the 82nd minute through Christian Saile who had been a constant threat for Swallows defenders.

He had been left unmarked inside the Swallows box, and Yusuf Maart set him through on goal and he expertly sent the ball past an advancing Akpeyi.

The match showcased missed opportunities, defensive resilience, and goalkeeping prowess but Chiefs managed to steal it right at the death.

Each team had its moments, but some game moments highlighted the need for precision in both attack and defence for both sides.

The win is a welcome relief for Chiefs coach Cavin Johnson and took Amakhosi to a more respectable sixth position on the log standings.

They now have 17 points off 13 games, but trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by seven points although the Tshwane side has a few games in hand.

For Swallows, the result will be disappointing but leaves them in fifth place with 18 points after 11 games.