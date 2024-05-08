Reported Chiefs, Pirates target Nwabali set to leave Chippa?

Nwabali has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia and UK’s Queens Park Rangers.

Chippa United are said to be preparing for life without their number one goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.



ALSO READ: Pirates looking to do league and cup double over ‘physical’ Chippa

According to a source close to the club, Nwabali is set to leave the Chilli Boys in search of greener pastures at the end of the season.

“Chippa tabled an improved offer Nwabali to remain at the club, but he wants a new challenge. As you are aware, there are clubs in Europe and big teams in South Africa that are after his services so he wants to test himself at a bigger club,” said the source.

“What I can say for sure is that Nwabali does not want to play for Chippa next season. He wants a bigger challenge. Chippa have been good to him and he doesn’t want leave just because he is unhappy at the club, he is happy, but he wants a new challenge.”

The Nigerian shot-stopper has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Al-Ettifaq of Saudi Arabia and UK’s Queens Park Rangers.

But as reported by Phakaaathi in February, Chiefs have since pulled out of the race for the 27-year-old’s signature.

It remains to be seen then if Pirates will win the race or whether the Nigerian goalkeeper will move overseas at the end of the current campaign.



ALSO READ: Pirates coach Riveiro expecting a very tight game against Chippa

Chippa co-coach Thabo September has admitted that there’s a big chance that the Chilli Boys will lose Nwabali at the end of the 2023/24 season.

“There is a high chance of losing Nwabali, it’s not a fear because as a club we want to provide that platform to our players,” said September during an interview with Andile Ncube on Sports Night Amplified with Andile on Tuesday.