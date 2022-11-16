Sundowns set to adopt new player recruitment policy?

Mgosi Squad

Mamelodi Sundowns might adopt a new approach in terms of player recruitment and the team might look into promoting more players from their academy.



Sundowns have always had a huge appetite in the transfer market, using their fat purse to attract international talent and also rope in the best players in the country.



Going forward, however, there might be a change in their scouting as head coach Rulani Mokwena is one who believes in the youth and looks to make that part of his legacy at the club.



“It is important to make sure that the team has a good blend of young and experienced players. But some of the experienced players that we talk about need to be players that we groom and give experience ourselves.



“Maybe from now on there will be fewer transfers, as the club already has talent in abundance. But only time will tell because talk is cheap,” a source revealed.