Mokwena praises Sundowns youngsters after Beer Cup win

Ntokozo Gumede

Rulani Mokwena has displayed some level of bravery at Mamelodi Sundowns by giving the younger players a chance ahead of the more established stars in the Downs locker room.



One Cassius Mailula is grabbing this opportunity with both hands after dazzling in the Carling Black Label Cup on Saturday at the FNB Stadium.

Mailula was the Man of the Match in the semifinal against AmaZulu and went on to score a brace in the final against Orlando Pirates, who they thumped 4-0.



Another one of his development players, Sphelele “Pitso” Mkhulise, was named the best player in the final.

“The mandate is to win football matches and we put a line up without any sort of cognitive bias in relation to whether the player is young or old. We try to have the best team on the field because we have to try and win a football match,” said Mokwena.

“I feel it is part of my responsibility to coach and help the young players and to try wherever I go to give them opportunities and help the clubs to have better futures like I have done almost everywhere I have gone to.

“I am proud of these kids, Cassius, Ntando Nkosi, “Pitso” was one of my players in the academy with the late Motjeka Madisha. It means a lot for Sundowns supporters to see their products coming up in the team and it helps the country as well,” Mokoena added.

Mokwena gave youngster Bongolwethu Siyasi (20) a debut and named a number of young players on the bench and the reason why the former Pirates coach is invested in the youth has a lot to do with his background as a coach. Mokwena owns amateur side Black Poison, who he barks instructions to from the dugout during his spare time.

“Having spent a long time with the youth, I have a little bit of bias towards young players. I am a product of youth development because someone believed in me and gave me an opportunity and today I sit in a position of privilege where I can coach some of the best players in the African continent,” he he said.