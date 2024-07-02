SuperSport leading race for Dolly’s signature

"Look, Hunt knows what Dolly can do and his abilities so don't be surprised to see him at SuperSport," revealed the source.

Keagan Dolly is on SuperSport United’s radar after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed his departure. Dolly struggled with injuries during his time with the Soweto giants and failed to set the scene alight.

The 31-year-old spent the last three years at Kaizer Chiefs following a spell in France with Ligue 1 club Montpellier. Dolly only made seven DStv Premiership appearances for Amakhosi last season and failed to find the back of the net in what was another disappointing campaign.



Matsatsantsa a Pitori are reportedly interested in the left-footed winger. Gavin Hunt coached Dolly during his brief spell in charge of Chiefs. According to a source that spoke to Mgosi squad, SuperSport are in pole position to sign the former Mamelodi Sundowns attacker who is now a free agent.



“Obviously, the package has to also make sense for the player and the club before a deal can be concluded. You must also bear in mind that Keagz hasn’t played much recently because of injuries.”

Overall, Dolly scored 14 goals in 67 appearances for Chiefs during a three-year period that was dogged by injuries and loss of form. The experienced midfielder has previously won the league and Caf Champions League with Sundowns before securing a move to Europe.