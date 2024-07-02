AmaZulu show interest in Andile Jali

The 34-year-old is not short of admirers after his agent Mike Makaab confirmed that he has decided to continue playing.

While reports suggest that Andile Jali has attracted interest from newly-promoted DStv Premiership side Magesi FC and Gqeberha-based outfit Chippa United, Phakaaathi has learned that AmaZulu are also keen on the midfielder’s services.

According to a source close to the player, the move to either Usuthu or the Chilli Boys is more appealing to the former Bafana Bafana anchor who is keen to prove that he still belongs in top-flight football.

Chippa are interested in the midfield enforcer as part of their restructure that has seen them release 16 players during the off-season. Meanwhile, AmaZulu are also looking to add more experience to their roster following the departure of veteran midfielder George Maluleka.

Jali was shown the door by the embattled Dube Birds in January following disagreements over salary disputes that saw players going on strike and failed to honour two of their league fixtures in December.