SuperSport youngster headed for Europe

“Campbell is a big talent and there have been enquiries from clubs in the PSL but the player always wanted to move to Europe,” a source close to the club told Mgosi squad.

SuperSport United youngster Shandre Campbell is reportedly on the verge of realising his European dream. According to the rumour mill, Campbell could become the latest South African footballer to move to Belgium.

ALSO READ: Sekhukhune United appoint new head coach

The attacking midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season with Matsatsantsa a Piroti. His impressive showing hasn’t gone unnoticed both locally and abroad with a number of clubs chasing his signature.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews has made it clear that the 20-year-old will be sold overseas in the offseason. It is reported that Belgian giants Club Brugge are close to signing the left-footed forward. Meanwhile, Dutch club Feyenoord Rotterdam is also monitoring Campbell who made 20 DStv Premiership appearances for United last season.

“Campbell is a big talent and there have been enquiries from clubs in the PSL but the player always wanted to move to Europe,” a source close to the club told Mgosi squad.

“SuperSport also feel that he is good enough to play abroad and they can make more money from his deal that is expected to have a sell-on clause just like they did with Luke Le Roux.”

Although Orlando Pirates were said to be keen admirers of Campbell, nothing concrete came from their side. A dream move overseas is becoming more possible if SuperSport get the right offer for the highly-rated youngster.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs confirm five exits including Dolly

Players like Andile Jali, Percy Tau Lyle Foster and the late Anele Ngcongca have also flown the South African flag high in Belgium.