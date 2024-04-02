SuperSport will only sell Campbell overseas

'The club is clear on Shandre, he's not up for sale locally,' a source told the Mgosi Squad.

Word reaching the Mgosi Squad is that SuperSport United have no plans of selling young sensation Shandre Campbell to local rivals in the DStvPremiership.

In his debut season in topflight football, the 18-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

It’s unclear whether United have been approached for his signature. According to a source that spoke to Phakaaathi, SuperSport feel that they can get a bigger transfer if he moves overseas rather than being sold locally.

‘Strategic’

“The club is clear on Shandre, he’s not up for sale locally. SuperSport management believe that he has a huge potential and has the ability to make it abroad,” said a source close to SuperSport.

“Stan (Matthews) is very strategic and as things stand, only an overseas offer will temp SuperSport to sell Shandre.

“Coach Gavin (Hunt) also feels that Campbell will develop more if he stays at SuperSport for at least one or two seasons instead leaving the club and maybe ending up not playing.”

Campbell has scored five goals across all competitions in 22 games for SuperSport who are away to Golden Arrows on Wednesday.