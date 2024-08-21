SuperSport close in on Chadian defender

Mbangossoum recently trained with Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

SuperSport United are close to completing the signing of Eric Mbangossoum, Phakaaathi has learned.

The 24-year-old Chad international is a free agent after parting ways with Moroccan side Union Touarga during the January transfer window.

He came close to joining Tanzanian giants in January, but the parties could not agree on terms and the deal fell through.



Mbangossoum recently trained with Matsatsantsa a Pitori and Gavin Hunt was reportedly impressed with him and recommended him to be signed.

“I’m not sure if talks between him (Eric Mbangossoum) and SuperSport have started, but what I can tell you is that the club is interested in his services. Coach Hunt sees him as the perfect replacement for Kegan (Johannes),” said a source.

Johannes recently left SuperSport to join Tshwane rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on a long-term deal.

After being unveiled by Sundowns, Johannes revealed why he left Matsatsantsa.

“I want to write more history than the club has already written, to win as many titles as possible, and to set the standard where we are the benchmark for other teams and if they speak about football heritage, they should mention Mamelodi Sundowns,” he said.



“When I think about trophies, obviously CAF [Champions League] is the biggest one and it’s achievable. The domestic cups because every professional player wants to win silverware and give happiness to the fans.”