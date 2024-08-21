Barker dismisses rumours of Toure’s move to Pirates

'No, there have been no offers forthcoming so no there is no truth to that rumour,' said Barker.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has dismissed rumours linking star defender Ismael Toure with a move to Orlando Pirates. The 26-year-old didn’t make the matchday squad for their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary first round game on Saturday.

Stellies didn’t miss him as they hammered Nsingizini Hotspurs from Eswatini 3-0 in the first leg of the tie. The return match takes place at Athlone Stadium on Saturday and it remains to be seen if Toure will form part of the team.

“No, there have been no offers forthcoming so no there is no truth to that rumour. When Toure came to us, he always had a dream of playing in Europe and he wants to play in Europe,” Barker told Radio 2000.

“That’s his ambition so that will be our first port of call and there is some interest growing in Europe for him and if that came, then we would consider it but I doubt that local options will be taken up.”

Barker confirmed the acquisition of former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Brian Onyango who will bolster their defence with Toure’s future up in the air. The Kenyan international was snapped up as a free agent after he parted ways with the Brazilians at the end of last season.

‘A great addition’

“Yes, he’s (Onyango) looking good and I can confirm we have signed him and he’s a great addition to the team. He’s been at Sundowns who are serial winners and has won like four league titles and he’s a Kenyan international player with great experience.

“We signed him because we felt that we needed that type of a player in the team and not only for his leadership qualities but his playing ability. He will guide the youngsters and impart the knowledge that he has gained for the years that he has been playing in South Africa. I don’t think we will be looking to lose more players. Obviously, the loss of (Iqraam) Rayners and Deano (van Rooyen) had a big impact on us.

“So it’s just about balancing who we lose and not losing all our best players simultaneously because I think it could be difficult for us to overcome. The window is … longer than one hopes it to be because it’s open until the middle of September. You never know what will happen in football but we are hoping to keep the remaining players so that we can remain competitive.”