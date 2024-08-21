Local Soccer

21 Aug 2024

Chiefs confirm Angolan defender Miguel

'We’ve watched him and believe his experience, skill and passion for the game embody the spirit of Kaizer Chiefs,' said Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

Ignacio Miguel - Kaizer Chiefs

Angolan defender Ignacio Miguel was confirmed on Wednesday as Kaizer Chiefs’ latest signing. Picture: Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the signing of Angolan central defender Ignacio Miguel from Petro De Luanda.

The 28 year-old is the latest addition to Nasreddine Nabi’s Amakhosi squad, as Chiefs seek to strengthen their side ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

“We are happy to have a player of Inacio Miguel’s calibre join our team,” Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr told the club’s official website.

“We’ve watched him and believe his experience, skill and passion for the game embody the spirit of Kaizer Chiefs and will add a lot of positives in the team.

“We believe that he will contribute significantly with his talent and are looking forward to working with him as he writes another chapter of his career in South Africa.”

Portuguese beginnings

Miguel started his club career in Portugal, the country of his birth, and also had spells in Romania and Latvia before joining Petro in 2023.

He played for Petro in both legs of their 2023 Caf African Football League quarterfinal loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, and also made nine appearances for Petro in last season’s Caf Champions League, where they lost in the quarterfinals to TP Mazembe

Read more on these topics

Angola CAF Champions league Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

