Mgosi Squad

5 Jun 2024

Themba Zwane set for two more years at Sundowns

Zwane joined Sundowns in 2011 from amateur club Vardos FC. He has won all domestic trophies on offer with the Tshwane giants.

Themba Zwane set for two more years at Sundowns. (Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns and Themba Zwane are close to agreeing on a two-year extension. At 34, Zwane is in the twilight of career but remains a key player for Rulani Mokwena.

His current deal with Sundowns comes to an end in June but the club will extend his stay at Chloorkop by two more seasons.

As is the case with every top player, Zwane has been linked with a move away from the Brazilians but Mgosi squad understands that ‘Mshishi’ is going nowhere.

Zwane and Onyango are the only two players remaining with a Caf Champions League winner’s medal from the 2016 team and his experience is invaluable.

According to a source to the club, both parties are not worried over the speculation around his future.

‘Age is not a problem’

“People will always talk about Zwane but the coach values him. He’s a big part of Sundowns and a leader in the team,” the source revealed.

“He also takes care of himself and age is not a problem for the club with regards to giving two more years.”

Zwane joined Sundowns in 2011 from amateur club Vardos FC. He has won all domestic trophies on offer with the Tshwane giants. The soft-spoken midfielder has also lifted the Caf Champions League, Super Cup and the African Football League.

