Toure sent to reserves by Stellies amid Pirates speculation

'Stellies were not happy with the transfer request,' said a source close to the club.

Ismael Toure seems to be on the brink of a move to Orlando Pirates. Picture: Reinhardt Hamman/BackpagePix

It looks like Ismael Toure’s wish to join Orlando Pirates has not gone down well with Stellenbosch FC, who have sent him to train with the reserve team. According to information gathered by the Mgosi squad, Toure was sent to train with the junior team after handing in a transfer request.

The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers for Stellies last season and it came as no surprise that bigger teams have come knocking for his signature. Toure played in the 3-1 win over TS Galaxy in the MTN8 quarterfinal two weeks ago.

Alleged fallout

The centre back was, however, missing in the Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round match against Nsingizini Hotspurs. His absence from the matchday squad last Saturday has given rise to the speculation of the alleged fallout with Stellies management.

“Stellies were not happy with the transfer request and hence they sent him to train with the reserves. They want his head to be in the right space,” said a source close to the club.

“I think the deal will happen because the player clearly wants to go to Pirates but in the meantime, he will not be training with the first team until his future is sorted out.”

Toure scored in the final of the Carling Knockout cup against Galaxy last December and Stellenbosch FC went on to win the competition on penalties at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.