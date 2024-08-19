Vilakazi slams Pirates after draw with lowly Disciples

"The Pirates players played like they were tired and they lacked commitment," said the Bucs legend.

Orlando Pirates’ failure to win their opening CAF Champions League encounter against Disciples has left many disappointed, and among them Buccaneers legend Benedict ‘Tso’ Vilakazi.

The Buccaneers, who were favourites going into this clash, could only muster a goalless draw against the lowly Madagascan outfit in the first leg of their Champions League preliminary round qualifier.

The game was played in Mauritius because Madagascar does not have a venue that is approved by the Confederation of African Football.



READ MORE: Pirates held by Disciples in Champions League opener

Speaking to iDiski TV, Vilakazi said Pirates will have to show more commitment if they are to go far in the Champions League.

“The Pirates players played like they were tired and they lacked commitment. It’s like they were saying, ‘Let’s just play the game and finish it’,” said Vilakazi.

“I didn’t see (Patrick) Maswanganyi in the game, (Relebohile) Mofokeng …I could see him there and there and as for (Monnapule) Saleng… decision making (let him down) again,” added the former Pirates captain.

Saleng wasted a glorious chance to put Pirates in the lead towards the end of the first half when he beat the offside trap but shot straight at Disciples goalkeeper Ando Andrianavalona.

Vilakazi admitted that it was not all doom and gloom for the Buccaneers on the day as some players like Makhehlene Makhaula and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo did come to the party.

“It was good to see Makhehlene and Ndlondlo doing well in that middle of the pitch.

“But things changed as soon as (Thalente) Mbatha came on because there were situations where Ndlondlo would join the attack and when you looked at Mbatha you found him on the side. Yes, they can get away with it now, but in the group stages they’ll be exposed because in the group stages, they’ll face some of the best teams in Africa.”



ALSO READ: Toure sent to reserves by Stellies amid Pirates speculation

Vilakazi was full of praise for Disciples for giving the Pirates a run for their money, even though the Buccaneers were superior to them.

“Credit to Disciples, many people thought they were just going to kick the ball forward and run, but they played well. There were nice combinations and when they played long balls, they reached the targeted player. My worry now is that they will come here motivated, having drawn the first leg.”

Pirates are set to host Disciples in the return leg at Orlando Stadium on Friday.