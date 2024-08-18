Pirates held by Disciples in Champions League opener

The game ends 0-0 in Mauritius

Orlando Pirates have been left with work to do to make it to the next round of Caf Champions League qualifying, after playing out a goalless draw with Madagascar’s Disciples FC at the Cote D’Or Nations Sports Complex in Mauritius on Sunday.

The game was played in St Pierre, Mauritius because Madagascar does not have a venue that has been approved by the Confederation of African Football.

With the game not having an official broadcaster in South Africa, it was left to Orlando Pirates’ official Twitter feed to provide updates from the match.

And it seems that both sides had opportunities in the match, with neither ultimately able to break the deadlock.

Pirates went into the game with a strong team that including the exciting attacking foursome of Monnapule Saleng, Patrick Maswanganyi, Relebohile Mofokeng and Tshegofatso Mabasa.

Mofokeng has a chance in the 32nd minute, but his effort was deflected wide.

Saleng had an opportunity in the 37th minute but his effort was saved by the Disciples goalkeeper.

Kabelo Dlamini replaced Mofokeng on the hour mark and instantly drew a good save from the Madagascan side’s ‘keeper.

Crossbar hit

In the 67th minute Sipho Chaine was forced into a fine save by Disciples, before two minutes later, Mabasa hit the crossbar for Pirates.

Evidence Makgopa and Karim Kimvuidi came on for Pirates but neither was able to break the deadlock as the game ended 0-0.

Pirates will now hope that home advantage counts in their favour when they host Disciples in the second leg at Orlando Stadium on Friday evening.