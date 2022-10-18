Why Jele is still without a club after leaving Pirates

Mgosi Squad

Happy Jele’s long wait to find a club is due to offers that are not interesting to him – he believes he should be valued much higher, a source close to the former Orlando Pirates captain has revealed.

Jele has not found a club since parting ways with the Buccaneers, when his contract ended in June.

The former Bucs skipper, who played for the Soweto giants since 2006, left the club after the team denied him a playing contract and offered him another role within the Bucs structures. But he declined the offer as he was keen on continuing playing.

The veteran is said to have been approached by a couple of teams who wanted his services, but he feels that he hasn’t been offered a good deal that suits his stature and status.

“A lot of teams have approached him, but what they have been offering him is something that doesn’t sit well with him. They know that he is one of the best defenders in the country and he has achieved a lot, but they take him for granted,” said the source.

“Happy wants to sign for a team that will value and respect him as a player and what he has accomplished. And he is one of the top professionals in the PSL, a lot of young and old players will tell you that about him. So, these teams that have been coming for his signature are not serious because what they are putting on the table is really low for a player of his calibre.”

Jele has previously been linked with DStv Premiership side Royal AM, but nothing came out of the rumours, at least up to now.