Parker conflicted as he returns to FNB to face Chiefs

Bernard Parker could not find the right words to explain how he really felt as he returns to FNB Stadium for the first time after leaving Kaizer Chiefs last season.

The 36 year-old now dons the red and black of TS Galaxy, who are incidentally Chiefs nemesis side who have always given them a hard time. The two sides face off in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday.

“Erm, the feeling has not sunk in yet. I am sure it will sink in when I put my foot in at the stadium,” says Parker when asked how he felt.

“But this feeling that I have… It is the first time I am feeling it and I don’t know how to describe it. I also don’t know how I will be on the day.

“But I am up to it and I hope on the day it will be a warm feeling,” adds Parker, who joined Chiefs in 2011. He said, however, that he was not anxious or anything like that.

“I would not say it is anxiety or nerves… It is more of errr (pause)… Playing against my former team would be more of a feeling that brings conflicting emotions.”

Normally, when players score against former teams they don’t celebrate as a sign of respect. But with Parker it seems it might be a spur of the moment thing if he scores on Wednesday.

“I don’t know, we will see on the day,” he says when asked if he will celebrate should he score. “I hope I will get a warm reception,” he added.

“A warm and positive reception because of what I have done there. I was there for the past 11 years and I am anticipating a welcoming feeling.”