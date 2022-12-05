Zwane set to give more Chiefs youngsters a chance

Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane will play more youngsters in his squad when the DStv Premiership returns, as the Amakhosi mentor looks to finish the season stronger, says a source.



Zwane’s Amakhosi have been blowing hot and cold this season, with the club’s experienced players not delivering.



As the team looks for a turnaround and a fruitful campaign, the Chiefs mentor has decided to gamble on inexperienced youngsters and he believes they can deliver for the club.



“It is about time Zwane started playing these young boys, the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala, Sabelo Radebe and Happy Mashiane should be used more often. These are the players that can deliver for the team and he (Zwane) knows because these boys are very hungry,” the sourced stated.



“Only Mshini (Nkosingiphile Ngcobo) has played a number of games, but the rest of the youth has been sidelined. That was all because he was trying to be careful with the team and trusted the experienced guys to do the job. But they have not been doing much for the team, hence Zwane is now on a new plan and wants to give these young boys a chance.”