Mhlongo believes Ngezana is not ready for international football

'We have to give him room to grow and not kill him ... he’s still new on the international stage,' said Mhlongo.

Former Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns captain Benson Mhlongo has given his verdict on Siyabonga Ngezana’s showing in a Bafana Bafana jersey following back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Uganda and South Sudan.

The former Kaizer Chiefs centre back who now plays his club football for FCSB in Romania gave away a cheap penalty in the 3-2 win over South Sudan on Tuesday. A brace by Oswin Appollis gave South Africa a 2-1 lead at the break before being pegged back 12 minutes into the second half.

Bafana needed a last-gasp winner from Thalente Mbatha to take all three points at the Juba Stadium. As you would expect, Ngezana came in for some criticism for his performance. Mhlongo believes pressure from fans influenced Hugo Broos’ decision to play Ngezana ahead of a more experienced Grant Kekana at the heart of defence.

“I think it’s the pressure from the supporters. You know when someone does well somewhere … we want to see them,” Mhlongo said on Radio 2000.

“Now, when you see him, you can see that he’s not yet ready. Maybe, where he’s playing, he’s got a senior player next to him. A senior player next to you can make you look good but we still need to give him time.

“He still has his old habits that he did at Chiefs where he commits fouls and now internationally, if you commit a foul then you get punished because you are playing against the best.”

Mhlongo, who went to Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana in 2004 and 2008, believes Ngezana still has a long way to go in order to meet the demands of international football.

“I think he has to grow from that and we have to give him room to grow and not kill him but allow him to grow because he’s still new on the international stage,” said Mhlongo who was also part of Bafana’s 2009 FIFA Confederations Cup on home soil.

“It’s the same incidents (about) his timing, being late and he’s been doing that at Chiefs where he reacts to situations instead of being proactive and being ready. As a defender, you don’t react but you act.

“So I wish he can find an individual coach who can help him analyse his game in his position and not to be caught out. If he can find someone to help him rectify that because otherwise he’s a fantastic defender, it’s just that his positioning is not yet well and not up to scratch.”