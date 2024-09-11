Chiefs star suspended for opening Betway Premiership games

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the list of players suspended for the opening league matches.

Kaizer Chiefs, TS Galaxy, and Sekhukhune United will be without some of their key players for the opening games of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season due to suspensions.

Chiefs will miss defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe when they visit Marumo Gallants for a Betway Premiership clash at the Toyota Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday (kick-off is at 5.30 pm).



The Botswana international is serving his one-match suspension after collecting his fourth consecutive yellow card in Chiefs’ last game of the 2023/24 season against Cape Town Spurs, in which Amakhosi lost 2-0.



TS Galaxy will be without centre-back MacBeth Mahlangu when they take on Richards Bay FC at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Durban on Sunday.



The defender is suspended for this clash after receiving a red card during the MTN8 quarterfinal loss to Stellenbosch FC at the Danie Craven Stadium in the Cape Winelands last month.

Sekhukhune United will have to do without new signing Lindokuhle Mtshali when they host newly-promoted Magesi FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on next week Wednesday.



The winger, who joined Babina Noko during the current transfer window, will be serving his suspension after receiving a red card during Moroka Swallows’ last league game against Royal AM, in which the Dube Birds lost 2-1.

Gavin won’t Hunt Betway Premiership points

Meanwhile, SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt will not be sitting on the bench when Matsatsantsa a Pitori visit neighbours and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns in the Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld Stadium next Tuesday.



Hunt was sent off during SuperSport United’s MTN8 quarterfinal defeat to Orlando Pirates last month.

Andre Arendse is expected to lead Matsatsantsa as they hunt for three points at Loftus.