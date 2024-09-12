Motaung confirms Chiefs’ talks with Polokwane City over Appollis

Appollis scored two goals for Bafana Bafana in their recent win over South Sudan.

Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr has confirmed talks with Polokwane City over a deal for winger Oswin Appollis.

Appollis, who scored a brace for Bafana Bafana in their recent 3-2 win over South Sudan on Tuesday, has been linked with a move to Chiefs for some time.

Amakhosi are said to have already tabled a huge offer for the winger, which is believed to be in the region of R10 million.



ALSO READ: Miguel picked the project over cash in joining Kaizer Chiefs

Speaking to Robert Marawa on 947 on Wednesday, Motaung Jr confirmed that Chiefs are trying to bring the 23-year-old winger to Naturena.



“What I can say about (Oswin) Appollis is I don’t know any club in the country who wouldn’t want to sign him. He’s a top player, and we’re working tirelessly to bring top players to the club,” said Motaung Jr.



Motaung Jr also revealed that the Chiefs are in talks with Polokwane chairman Johnny Mogaladi about a potential transfer for Appollis and other players.



“We’d love to have him, we’ve had talks with the chairman of Polokwane City, not only about Oswin, but other players also. It’s a process that’s ongoing.”

Pirates join race for Appollis signature

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates are said to have joined their rivals Chiefs in the race for Appollis’ signature.

According to reports, the Buccaneers are preparing an offer for the Bafana Bafana winger as they look to bolster their squad for not only the gruelling domestic season, but for the CAF Champions League as well.



ALSO READ: Chiefs star suspended for opening Betway Premiership games

Pirates will next face Jwaneng Galaxy of Botswana in the second preliminary round of the competition.



They are away in Gaborone in the first leg this Saturday and will host the Botswana outfit in the second leg next week.