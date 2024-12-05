Miguel returns for Chiefs, Frosler still absent

Chiefs' Reeve Frosler is still suspended.

Kaizer Chiefs are set to welcome Angolan defender Inacio Miguel back into the starting line-up when they take on Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on Sunday.

Miguel is back after serving a two match suspension following his red card against Mamelodi Sundowns in the 4-0 Carling Black Label Knockout quarterfinal defeat on November 2.

Chiefs’ impressive Miguel

The 28 year-old has impressed when on the field for Chiefs, and is likely to resume his promising centre back partnership with Bafana Bafana defender Rushwin Dortley.

It will be important, however, for him to stay on the right side of the match officials. He has already also served another one-match ban after picking up four yellow cards earlier in the season.

“He needs time for adaptation – not only to the football, but also the atmosphere. I think he wants to give his maximum for Kaizer Chiefs, sometimes it is too much!” said Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi recently.

“But he has personality, I love this guy! He has promised me he will be more careful.”

Chiefs will be without right wing-back Reeve Frosler against Rise and Shine. Frosler still has one game to serve of a two-match ban after his red card against Richards Bay.

Amakhosi are looking to bounce back after the disappointment of letting a two-goal lead slip in their last Premiership fixture at home to Royal AM.

Chiefs have played their last two home games in Polokwane at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. So they should be familiar with their surroundings against City, though this match is being played across the road at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Phuti Mohafe’s side won four of their first six league games of the campaign, including beating Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0. They have picked up just one point from their last three games, but Mohafe believes the way Chiefs play will suit his team.

Mohafe – Chiefs are a serious threat

“They are a serious threat, they play on transition (and with a) lot of long balls,” said Mohafe, according to iDiski Times.

“I think it’s a match that we need the most because we know how to play with teams that are playing that way, I think we will do better against them.”