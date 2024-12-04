Pirates coach comments on Mofokeng to Barcelona reports

Orlando Pirates DStv Diski Challenge coach Joseph Makhanya has weighed in on reports linking Relebohile Mofokeng with a potential move to Europe.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Spanish giants Barcelona and Scottish side Rangers are interested in the 20-year-old Pirates striker.



Having coached Mofokeng in the DDC before he was promoted, Makhanya says he would love to see the young Bafana Bafana striker fulfilling his dream of playing in Europe, but added that the decision rests with Pirates.

“What I can say is that there has never been a time to say if someone is ready or not for a big move to Europe. It has to happen so that we can see if they are ready,” said Makhanya as quoted by FARPost.

“But I think the team will make the right call for them because that’s what we wish to see for them as coaches from the development side.

“We want to see him [Mofokeng] succeed and fulfill his dreams of playing abroad, which is something we didn’t do while playing, to play in Europe. Now I would want a player I have coached to play for a big team like Barcelona, maybe Rangers in Scotland as the rumours say.

“But also for the team [Pirates], it has to make business sense. The move must ensure the player makes progress, and once the player progresses, it means the nation also gets to benefit.”

Makhanya added that having many players playing abroad will help the national team.



“We have seen the likes of Benni McCarthy, he has gone on to make it at the highest level, which is something we want for our players. I feel that if there’s an opportunity for a move to happen at an earlier stage, why not? We wish to see the boys play overseas so we can get to compete against the best in the world as well,” commented Makhanya.