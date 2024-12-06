In-form Duba backs Chiefs to beat Polokwane City

'There's no other way of making our fans happy again,' said the Chiefs forward.

Wandile Duba has two goals in his last two games for Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs forward Wandile Duba says his side will beat Polokwane City in the Betway Premiership on Sunday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium as a reward to their supporters.

Chiefs were pegged back in their last league game, letting slip a 2-0 lead at home to Royal AM. The game ended in a 2-2 draw.

“We will win the Polokwane City game because there’s no other way of making our fans happy again other than winning this game,” said Duba, according to SowetanLive.

“We played well in the first half against Royal AM. I don’t know what happened in the second half. We lost two points … we are frustrated and angry at ourselves because we dropped points when we had to win the game.”

The 20 year-old Duba has been in fine form for Nasreddine Nabi’s Chiefs, with two goals in his last two games. Amakhosi striker Ashley Du Preez also has two in two, and the pair are likely to start again against Polokwane City.

“It makes me happy and gives me confidence to score more. The fans should expect more goals from me,” added Duba.

“They (Polokwane City) are an aggressive team and they play up until the last whistle. They will come at us and give 200%. Everyone gets motivated when they come up against Kaizer Chiefs.”

Chiefs will be able to call on Angola central defender Inacio Miguel again for the City clash. He returns from a two-match ban. Right wing-back Reeve Frosler will miss this game through suspension.