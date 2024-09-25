Mngqithi confirms Nasir departure after Gallants win

'Nasir is not at Sundowns, I think he's at SuperSport and I think you should know that,' said Mngqithi.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is encouraged by his team’s upturn in form. Their 4-1 win over Marumo Gallants in a Betway Premiership encounter on Tuesday night was the Brazilians’ fourth in row across all competitions.

The constant rotation of his starting XI is starting to bear fruit following the back-to-back defeats to Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 Cup Competition earlier in the season. The defending league champions will make the short trip to FNB Stadium for a clash against old foes Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Sundowns blow away Gallants on Heritage Day

“I don’t think it gives us a headache if I’m honest but obviously it’s interesting when you’ve got a lot of players who pitch up and show you that they really want to be part of this,” Mngqithi said his post-match analysis of the game against Gallants at Loftus Versveld.

Mngqithi – All the senior players are giving to the team’

“It’s interesting the level of teamwork that I see from the group and leadership from Ronwen Williams, Shika (Themba Zwane) and all the senior players are giving to the team. It’s pleasing to see the team spirit and leadership looking good.

“The challenges of team selection will always be there at Sundowns. When you pick an 11 you still have another 20 players who are saying why not us so the challenge will always be there but it’s a good challenge when the rotation still gives you the results so that’s the most encouraging.”

Mngqithi revealed that Ethiopian striker Abubeker Nasir has departed for neighbours SuperSport United although both clubs are yet to confirm the move. One other big name that has left Chloorkop is Sipho Mbule and the 53-year-old explained the reason behind sanctioning the move to Sekhukhune United.

Mngqithi – ‘Nasir is not at Sundowns’

“Nasir is not at Sundowns, I think he’s at SuperSport and I think you should know that. On Sipho Mbule’s departure, I think it’s good for the boy and he’s got so much that he can give us. I think it will be good for him to taste another environment,” Mngqithi added.

ALSO READ: Nabi hoping Chiefs don’t ‘lose something’ for AmaZulu clash

“He still has another chance to come to the club and help us. When you’re not playing regularly, you’re either bound to gain weight and when you’re given a chance, you get injured because of your physical condition and you’re maybe not getting as many games as you would have loved. I still see him coming back to Sundowns and claiming his place in this team.”